Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €75.00 ($82.42) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($70.33) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.82 ($88.82).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €60.92 ($66.95) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($142.47). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €74.11.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

