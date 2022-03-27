Henry Schuck Sells 114,584 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) CEO Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $6,892,227.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $56.41 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.46, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,824,000 after purchasing an additional 393,986 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

