Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.750-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIBB. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.33.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $44.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.88. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

