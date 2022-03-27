Hoertkorn Richard Charles Decreases Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in AECOM were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AECOM by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 77.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 88.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 369,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AECOM by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in AECOM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 130,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Argus boosted their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of ACM stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.56. The company had a trading volume of 487,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,532. AECOM has a 52-week low of $58.36 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

