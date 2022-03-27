Hoertkorn Richard Charles Purchases 1,517 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in General Electric were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,308,000 after acquiring an additional 226,883 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,904,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 669,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,266,000 after purchasing an additional 27,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Shares of GE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,748,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.90. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

