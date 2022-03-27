Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.02. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.64 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.