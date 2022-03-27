Honest Price Tops $0.0181 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, Honest has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $91,084.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00047305 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.46 or 0.07069790 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,883.86 or 0.99928521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00047278 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

