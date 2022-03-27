Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Update

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HNGKY opened at $25.78 on Friday. Hongkong Land has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

