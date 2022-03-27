Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 60.68% and a negative net margin of 410.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 3,639.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 145,265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 49,221 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 70,534 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.