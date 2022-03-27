HOPR (HOPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.07 Million

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, HOPR has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOPR has a market capitalization of $27.07 million and approximately $381,815.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00047091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.89 or 0.07059781 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,842.18 or 0.99964185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00046344 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

