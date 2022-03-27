Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) will report sales of $60.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.70 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $56.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $251.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $253.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $269.80 million, with estimates ranging from $265.70 million to $272.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

HBNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $19.82 on Thursday. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

