Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $133.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average of $103.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $795,265.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,628 shares of company stock valued at $26,184,094. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 40,996 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth $7,534,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth $26,316,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

