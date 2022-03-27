Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $68.14 Million

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges. Hot Cross has a market cap of $22.31 million and approximately $68.14 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00047000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.37 or 0.07012359 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,672.42 or 0.99847661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043644 BTC.

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

