Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBAN. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 754,475 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 97,622 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

