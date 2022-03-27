Huntington National Bank Buys Shares of 2,501 Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU)

Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 168.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACKIU remained flat at $$10.47 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,910. Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

