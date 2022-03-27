Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.30 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.23. The stock had a trading volume of 82,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,871. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $59.09.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,256,371. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.