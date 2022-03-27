Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 3,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

Get Hydromer alerts:

About Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI)

Hydromer, Inc is a polymer research and development company. It focuses on biotechnology and engages in the business of inventing, developing, patenting, licensing, manufacturing and selling hydrophilic polymer-based products and services. The company serves in the medical device, pharmaceutical, animal health, biotechnology, industrial plastics, cosmetic and personal care markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydromer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydromer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.