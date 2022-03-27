Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) PT Lowered to $16.00 at DA Davidson

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at DA Davidson from $21.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 150.78% from the stock’s previous close.
HYZN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.
NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $11.37.
Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)
HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.
