i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Stock Price Down 15.5%

i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 15.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05). 392,061 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 381% from the average session volume of 81,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).
The company has a market cap of £1.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.52.
i-nexus Global Company Profile (LON:INX)
