i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Stock Price Down 15.5%

i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 15.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05). 392,061 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 381% from the average session volume of 81,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

The company has a market cap of £1.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.52.

Get i-nexus Global alerts:

i-nexus Global Company Profile (LON:INX)

i-nexus Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of enterprise cloud-based software on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides i-nexus Strategy Execution Software, an enterprise-ready software that helps organizations to prioritize, align, and manage the initiatives needed to meet strategic goals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i-nexus Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-nexus Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.