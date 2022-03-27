Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Iberdrola in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Iberdrola’s FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.30) to €12.60 ($13.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $42.07 on Friday. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.5766 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

Iberdrola Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.