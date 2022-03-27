iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%.
Shares of ICLK opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $13.60.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.
