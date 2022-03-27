iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%.

Shares of ICLK opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,913.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.