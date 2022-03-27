IDOX (LON:IDOX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.67

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.67 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 63.20 ($0.83). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 63.60 ($0.84), with a volume of 175,789 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 78 ($1.03) target price on shares of IDOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 78.75 ($1.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.64. The stock has a market cap of £283.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

