Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $211.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.34. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $202.79 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

