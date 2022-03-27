Illuvium Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Illuvium has a market cap of $386.99 million and approximately $20.08 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $594.74 or 0.01325831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Illuvium has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00047091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.89 or 0.07059781 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,842.18 or 0.99964185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00046344 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,686 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

