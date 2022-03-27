Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO opened at $21.35 on Friday. Imago BioSciences has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,260.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

About Imago BioSciences (Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.