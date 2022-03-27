Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ IMGO opened at $21.35 on Friday. Imago BioSciences has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02.
In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,260.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.
About Imago BioSciences (Get Rating)
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.