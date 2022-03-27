Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) PT Lowered to $25.00 at SVB Leerink

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Immatics alerts:

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $470.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. Immatics has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $16.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Immatics by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Immatics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Immatics by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Immatics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immatics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.