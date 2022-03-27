Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) PT Lowered to $25.00 at SVB Leerink

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
NASDAQ IMTX opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $470.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. Immatics has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $16.30.
Immatics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
