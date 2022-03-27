Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) CEO Purchases $24,060.00 in Stock

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $24,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of IMRX opened at $7.25 on Friday. Immuneering Corp has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Immuneering Corp will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $52,403,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $40,472,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $28,935,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $18,082,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Immuneering in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.
Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
