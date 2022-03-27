Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) CEO Purchases $24,060.00 in Stock

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $24,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IMRX opened at $7.25 on Friday. Immuneering Corp has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Immuneering Corp will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $52,403,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $40,472,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $28,935,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $18,082,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Immuneering in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering (Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.