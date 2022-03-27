Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of IMCR opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.72. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 260.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after buying an additional 760,563 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 245.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 238,286 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the third quarter worth $7,339,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at $6,506,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in Immunocore by 34.5% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 163,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

