Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.58.

About Impac Mortgage (Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

