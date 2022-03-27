Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.58.
About Impac Mortgage (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.