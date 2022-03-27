Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $513.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,824. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $360.55 and a fifty-two week high of $515.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $482.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.80.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

