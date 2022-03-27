Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Paychex were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $33,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Paychex stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,418. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.44. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $92.74 and a one year high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

