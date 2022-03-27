Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.97. 18,090,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,193,300. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

