Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $2.31 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.24. 4,146,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,923,273. The stock has a market cap of $228.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.13 and a 12 month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

