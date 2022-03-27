Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,173. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.43 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.