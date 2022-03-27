Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.34. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

