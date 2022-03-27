Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $106.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,495,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $91.16 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.