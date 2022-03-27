ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Down 64.0% in March

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 4,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ING Groep from €15.60 ($17.14) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Shares of ING stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.37. 12,551,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,908,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $15.97.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ING Groep by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,360,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,861,000 after buying an additional 406,392 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,844,000 after buying an additional 364,704 shares during the period. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

