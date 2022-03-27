Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the February 28th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of IPXHY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,270. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Inpex has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.27.
Inpex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inpex (IPXHY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.