Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) to post sales of $62.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.58 million. Inseego reported sales of $57.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $303.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.70 million to $306.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $352.13 million, with estimates ranging from $340.90 million to $364.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $72.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

In related news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $240,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Inseego by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Inseego by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Inseego by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Inseego by 302.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Inseego by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inseego stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 713,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,132. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $436.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Inseego Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.