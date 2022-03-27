Insider Buying: Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Acquires $13,546.00 in Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) Director John C. Kennedy bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $13,546.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HZN opened at $5.45 on Friday. Horizon Global Co. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth about $19,989,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,744,000. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

