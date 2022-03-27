Insider Buying: Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Acquires $13,546.00 in Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) Director John C. Kennedy bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $13,546.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of HZN opened at $5.45 on Friday. Horizon Global Co. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
