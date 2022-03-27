Insider Selling: Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Rating) Director Patrick Smith sold 40,000 shares of Graphite One stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$68,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,500.
Shares of CVE:GPH traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.73. 114,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,515. The stock has a market cap of C$147.96 million and a P/E ratio of -22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. Graphite One Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.89 and a twelve month high of C$2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.67.
About Graphite One
