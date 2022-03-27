Insider Selling: SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) CFO Sells $153,710.00 in Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

