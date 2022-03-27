Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells 3,231 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $364,682.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $116.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $114.99.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.