Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells 3,231 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $364,682.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $116.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $114.99.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.
About Progressive (Get Rating)
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
