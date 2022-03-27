Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.08.

NSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.81. 109,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. Insperity has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

