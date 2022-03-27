Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) to post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.70. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IART. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $4,936,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.39.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

