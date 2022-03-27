International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $129.61

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 129.61 ($1.71) and traded as low as GBX 105.60 ($1.39). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 107.20 ($1.41), with a volume of 40,660 shares.

IPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Friday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.17) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of £238.09 million and a PE ratio of 6.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.20. International Personal Finance’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

In related news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 60,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £58,266.24 ($76,706.48).

International Personal Finance Company Profile (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.