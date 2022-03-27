Internet Computer (ICP) 1-Day Volume Hits $316.61 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.29 or 0.00045953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.60 billion and $316.61 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.32 or 0.07002540 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,013.41 or 0.99315326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00048152 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 479,171,592 coins and its circulating supply is 216,041,415 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

