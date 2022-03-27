InterPrivate II Acquisition (OTCMKTS:IPVAU) Trading 0.2% Higher

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPVAU – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.81.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.
