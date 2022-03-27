Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,713 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 847,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,600,000 after acquiring an additional 565,815 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 705,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,605,000 after acquiring an additional 473,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,451,000 after purchasing an additional 390,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $286.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.92 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.35.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.