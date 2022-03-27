Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Down 82.4% in March

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ ADRE opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $58.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 103.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 114,944 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 14.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 123.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

